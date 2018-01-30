Residents in one Lehigh Valley community were told to shelter in place for nearly all of Tuesday morning as police responded to a man who barricaded himself in a home after allegedly firing a handgun at his wife.
The incident began early Tuesday along the 2200 block of Toursdale Drive in Bethlehem Township around 3 a.m., local police said.
Police urged residents to stay away from windows and doors as the state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded around 6:15 a.m.
Responding officers were able to get the woman and two children out of the home, police said.
As of 7:30 a.m., the suspect remained barricaded as police tried to negotiate his surrender, police said.
The situation concluded and the shelter in place was lifted a little after noon, police said.
No word the condition of the holed up gunman.
The shelter in place locations were:
- Toursdale Drive
- Lantern Place west and east
- All of Toursdale Dr to Mountain View Ave,
- Tow Path Circle east and west
- Southwood Dr between Esquire Dr. and Stones Crossings Rd and Cog Circle.