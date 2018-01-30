Police in Bethlehem Township are dealing with a barricaded suspect that has already fired gunshots Tuesday morning around Toursdale Drive and Tow Path Circle. Police issued a shelter-in-place order for people to not go outside and stay away from doors and windows.

Residents in one Lehigh Valley community were told to shelter in place for nearly all of Tuesday morning as police responded to a man who barricaded himself in a home after allegedly firing a handgun at his wife.

The incident began early Tuesday along the 2200 block of Toursdale Drive in Bethlehem Township around 3 a.m., local police said.

Police urged residents to stay away from windows and doors as the state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded around 6:15 a.m.

Responding officers were able to get the woman and two children out of the home, police said.

As of 7:30 a.m., the suspect remained barricaded as police tried to negotiate his surrender, police said.

The situation concluded and the shelter in place was lifted a little after noon, police said.

No word the condition of the holed up gunman.

