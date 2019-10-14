Best Spots to View The Area's Fall Foliage

Fall is in the air Philly! Looking to escape the spooky haunts of Halloween and enjoy the beauty of the season? Well as the temps fall, the leaves are changing colors. Our partners at Visit Philly helped us find the most picturesque fall foliage spots in the Philadelphia Countryside.

What: The drive along Route 32 from Washington Crossing to New Hope is an excellent day trip, especially when navigating to Bowman’s Hill Tower. The magnificent vista of stunning fall foliage in every direction is a spectacular sight from a vantage point 125 feet high. Nearby, Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve also offers picturesque views of the seasonal shift.

Where: Bowman’s Hill, 1635 River Road, New Hope

What: Revel in the brilliant fall colors while strolling the historic towpath that runs from Easton to Bristol, Pennsylvania. Once trod by mule teams pulling cargo-laden boats along the canal, the 60-mile path is used today by people looking to engage in exercise and other recreational pursuits.

Where: Delaware Canal State Park, 11 Lodi Hill Road, Upper Black Eddy

What: Experience fall at Tyler State Park, where more than 1,700 acres of parkland occupy the area that was originally a farm. Located 33 miles from Center City in Newtown, nature fans can hike, bike and horseback ride on miles of trails in the midst of changing trees.

Where: Tyler State Park, 101 Swamp Road, Newtown

What: George Washington and his troops turned the tide of the American Revolution by crossing the Delaware River in the Washington Crossing Historic Park area back in 1776. In addition to the park’s extensive historic significance, Washington Crossing is also known for its wonderful outdoor trails and wildlife habitat.

Where: Washington Crossing Historic Park, 1112 River Road, Washington Crossing

What: The ceilings and walls of Henry Chapman Mercer’s storybook stone mansion are embedded with handcrafted Moravian tiles, and the grounds around the castle, decked in vibrant colors in the fall, are just as enticing.

Where: Fonthill Castle, 525 E. Court Street, Doylestown

What: As the leaves turn to hues of crimson and gold, Bucks County residents and visitors flock to Nockamixon State Park to take in the foliage. With more than 1,450 acres and four public launching areas, Lake Nockamixon — the largest lake in southeastern Pennsylvania — is a popular spot for boating ad activities of all kinds.

Where: Nockamixon State Park, 1542 Mountain View Drive, Quakertown

What: Meaning “Deer Bone Creek” in Lenape, Tohickon Creek in Tohickon Valley Park is one of the cleanest in the state and is great for fishing, rafting and rock climbing. Enjoy fall foliage from out on the water or while wandering around on land. Be sure to check out High Rocks, where 200 feet of shale rise above the creek to offer a gorgeous scenic lookout.

Where: Tohickon Valley Park, 158-164 Cafferty Road, Pipersville

What: Visitors can soak up autumn as they stroll around brick pathways lined with colorful trees at Peddler’s Village, a charming countryside attraction in Bucks County that occupies 42 acres. Big harvest festivals and seasonal events attract crowds to the attraction during the fall as well.

Where: Peddler's Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

What: For a different perspective on the yellows, reds and oranges of fall, take to the sky in a hot air balloon. The United States Hot Air Balloon Team in Bucks County offers rides that depart each morning and afternoon from Earl’s New American in Peddler’s Village. As if the view wasn’t enough, a champagne and hors d’oeuvres celebration concludes each flight.

Where: Departs from Earl's New American, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

What: Clocking in at more than 1,000 acres in the heart of the beautiful Brandywine Valley, Longwood Gardens is easily one of the biggest and best places in the region to view fall foliage. The lush gardens, woodlands and meadows are a welcome sight for horticulture enthusiasts, and Longwood hosts special programming each fall that highlights the season’s blooms.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

What: The 535-acre Marsh Creek Lake is a popular destination for boaters, but the surrounding forests, fields and wetlands are packed with fantastic trails perfect for a fall excursion.

Where: Marsh Creek State Park, 675 Park Road, Downingtown

What: Hopewell Lake at French Creek State Park is famous for fall scenery, but the 35-plus miles of trails also make it an ideal getaway for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.

Where: French Creek State Park, 843 Park Road, Elverson

What: More than a mile of paved walkways run through the woods of this majestic botanical garden, making it the perfect fall foliage spot for horticulturists of all ages. For those looking to get a little more exercise, Jenkins Arboretum also offers maps with free self-guided tours of the property and the nearby conservation woodlands.

Where: Jenkins Arboretum, 631 Berwyn Baptist Road, Devon

What: Once the headquarters of General George Washington’s Revolutionary Army, this wonderfully tranquil park offers trails for jogging and biking and 3,500 acres of rolling hills full of autumn beauty.

Where: Valley Forge National Historical Park, 1400 N. Outer Line Drive, King of Prussia

JOHN JAMES AUDUBON CENTER AT MILL GROVE

What: Mill Grove, the former home of American naturalist John James Audubon, is a haven for wildlife, with 175 sprawling acres of trails, woods and history. The woodlands of John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove draw bird- and leaf-watchers alike.

Where: John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, 1201 Pawlings Road, Audubon

EVANSBURG STATE PARK

What: Choose from meadows, forests, farmland or fields for a fall-foliage adventure at Evansburg State Park. Heads up to golf enthusiasts: The 18-hole Skippack Golf Course is located within the park.

Where: Evansburg State Park, 851 May Hall Road, Collegeville

RIDLEY CREEK STATE PARK

What: Ridley Creek State Park has a creek stocked for trout fishing and trails perfect for exploring. Look forward to gorgeous views, waterfalls and a slew of vibrant fall colors.

Where: Ridley Creek State Park, 1023 Sycamore Mills Road, Media

TYLER ARBORETUM

What: Tyler Arboretum has been a refuge for tree lovers in the Philadelphia region since the days of William Penn. During autumn, its 650 acres are ablaze with seasonal color.

Where: Tyler Arboretum, 515 Painter Road, Media

BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART

What: The artistic talents of the Wyeth family are on full display at this picturesque Brandywine River Museum of Art, seated along the Brandywine River. Venture outside and see the beautiful countryside that inspired Andrew Wyeth to paint his signature landscapes.

Where: Brandywine River Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Chadds Ford

