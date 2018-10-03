What to Know A brother and sister are in custody while a third suspect remains on the loose in connection to the murder of Madison Marie Walb.

Carmen and Christopher Morales-Feliciano were both already in custody on unrelated charges. Christian Carmona-Llanos remains at large.

Walb's body was found wrapped in a carpet along a road in Berks County nearly a year ago.

A brother and sister were charged and a third suspect remains at large in connection to the murder of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a carpet nearly a year ago in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Carmen Morales-Feliciano, 25, is charged with first and second degree murder as well as aggravated assault. She is also, along with her brother, Christopher Morales-Feliciano, 22, and Christian Carmona Llanos, 26, charged with abuse of corpse, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The brother and sister are already in the Berks County Jail on unrelated charges. Police are currently searching for Carmona-Llanos.

On Oct. 8, 2017, police discovered the body of Madison Marie Walb, 23. Walb's body was found along the roadside and wrapped in a carpet on the 200 block of Riegel Road in Lower Heidelberg Township, Pennsylvania. Her death was ruled a homicide and investigators determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Berks County Police interviewed a friend who had spoken with Walb hours before her death. They also looked through surveillance video.

The video showed Walb walking from a restaurant on the 800 block of Penn Street in Reading, Pennsylvania, in the early morning hours of Oct. 6, 2017.

Walb is then seen entering a first floor apartment on 800 Franklin Street at 1:05 a.m. that morning. Around 40 minutes later, Carmen and Christopher Morales-Feliciano are seen exiting the apartment, police said. Christopher Morales-Feliciano and Carmona-Llanos then enter the apartment building about an hour later, according to investigators.

A short time later, Christopher Morales-Feliciano and Carmona-Llanos are seen on surveillance video removing a rolled up carpet out of a side window onto South 8th Street in Reading. An arm appears to be protruding from the end of the carpet, police said.

The video shows them placing the carpet inside a vehicle and then driving away, according to investigators.

During the investigation, Berks County detectives interviewed another witness who claimed they had a conversation with Carmen Morales-Feliciano in which she allegedly admitted to shooting Walb in the head.

Morales-Feliciano allegedly told the witness she, her brother and Carmona-Llanos disposed of Walb's body. Carmen Morales-Feliciano then returned to 800 Franklin Street and opened up a "Trap House" to continue selling drugs, police said. Surveillance video shows her selling drugs both before and after Walb's death, according to investigators.

If you have any information on Carmona-Llanos' location, please call the Berks County District Attorney's Detective Unit at 610-478-7171 or Berks County Crime Alert at 877-373-9913.