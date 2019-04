Thousands of chickens were killed in a fire at Berks County farm Tuesday night.

The fire started at a farm on the 3300 block of Mountain Road in Upper Bern Township around 7 p.m. The farm housed up to 30,000 chickens.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control around 9 p.m. No humans were hurt during the fire however, approximately 28,000 chickens were killed.

Officials continue to investigate the cause.