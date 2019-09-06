Berks County Day Care Teacher Charged With Molesting 2nd Boy

A day care teacher accused of molesting a 4-year-old boy under his care is now also accused molesting a 5-year-old.

Andrew McCollin, 33, is charged with felony aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and related charges for the latest alleged assault, the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

McCollin was initially arrested Aug. 30 after the 4-year-old told investigators that McCollin had repeatedly touched his genital area and rubbed his back under his clothing at the Bright Horizon Family Solutions center in Reading, the Berks County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

McCollin was arrested and confessed to touching the victim's genital area and rubbing his back, sides and stomach, the prosecutor's office said. He was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child.

McCollin was released after posting bail, but was rearrested Thursday after the latest set of allegations, chief county detective Michael Gombar said.

In the most recent case, a 5-year-old boy at the same day care reported that McCollins had repeatedly touched his genital area and buttocks.

Officers arrested McCollin Thursday at his Berwick home, Gombar said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police are looking for more potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County District Attorney Detectives at 610-478-7171.