Police in Bucks County shut down a road after a woman was found killed in her car early Monday.

Bensalem police investigated the death along the 3100 block of Hulmeville Road as a homicide. How the woman was killed remains under investigation.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hulmeville Road was closed as police continued to search for a suspect.

Correction: This story has been updated to accurately reflect that no official cause of death has been revealed.