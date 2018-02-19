Philadelphia Man Found Shot to Death in Bensalem - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Philadelphia Man Found Shot to Death in Bensalem

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Tevin Hill of Philadelphia.

By David Chang and Deanna Durante

Published at 5:17 PM EST on Feb 19, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    processing...

    An investigation is underway after a Philadelphia man was shot and killed in Bensalem, Bucks County Sunday night.

    Police received a call reporting a possible shooting on the 900 block of Bristol Pike in the area of Grandview Plaza around 7 p.m. When they arrived they found Tevin Hill, 26, of North Philadelphia suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Hill was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

    Investigators found Hill’s cellphone, wallet and car and they don’t believe robbery was a motive. They also say three men and a woman were spotted running from the scene of the murder. Police are currently searching for surveillance video.

    "Somebody knows this guy," said Fred Harran, the Bensalem Township Director of Public Safety. "Somebody knows Tevin. Somebody knows that he was there. Somebody last saw him and we need to talk to those people so we could get his killers behind bars quickly."

    If you have any information on the incident, please call Bensalem Township Police.

