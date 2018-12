A fire caused the partial closure of the busy Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Friday.

The blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. along Bennett Road near the Boulevard (Route 1) and quickly spread to three alarms, Philadelphia police said.

No word yet on the extent of the fire at the two-story building.

Police closed the northbound lanes of the Boulevard between Comly Road and Plaza Drive as firefighters battled the flames.

This story is developing and will be updated.