Benjamin Franklin Parkway Celebrates 100 Years

Happy birthday, Benjamin Franklin Parkway! Friday marks 100 years since the Parkway opened end to end. A birthday that big calls for celebrations. The Parkway Soiree will kickoff Friday night.

Parkway Soirée's festivites begin at 5 p.m., cutting the ceremonial birthday cake at Franklin Hall at the Franklin Institute. The celebration goes until 10 p.m. and will be filled with a night of 100 diffferent events, consisting of live entertainment, local food trucks, and several other family-friendly activities.

“The Benjamin Franklin Parkway connects us -- to art, culture, science, horticulture, education, and to each other,” Gail Harrity, chairperson for the Parkway 100 Committee said. “Parkway 100 is an unprecedented opportunity for us to celebrate those wonderful connections. The celebration is the result of an exceptional collaboration among the world-class museums and institutions that comprise the Parkway Museums District.”

Several museums around and along the parkway will be offering extended hours for the birthday celebration, featuring exhibits dedicated to the history of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is among those open late, displaying art related to the historic roadway.

Oct. 26, marks the date the Benjamin Franklin Parkway was first opened end-to-end.

Parkway Soirée concludes the end of a 14-month celebration, in honor of the parkway celebrating 100 years.