Weeks after asbestos closed Benjamin Franklin High School, students returned to class in another Philadelphia location Monday. Questions and concerns remain for the Ben Franklin and Science Leadership Academy students.

What to Know Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy students reported to temporary locations Monday morning.

Asbestos force the students from their shared home at Ben Franklin High along North Broad Street last month.

Getting to the new location remains a big concern for some Ben Franklin students.

After weeks of uncertainty after asbestos was discovered inside their shared building, students from two Philadelphia high schools returned to classes in new locations Monday.

School district headquarters, a synagogue and a former charter school are the temporary homes for students forced out of their shared Philadelphia high school building by asbestos.

Benjamin Franklin High School, a neighborhood public school, students reported about three miles up North Broad Street to the former site of KHEPERA Charter School, 926 West Sedgley Avenue on Monday. The location is not far from the Allegheny stop of the Broad Street Line subway and is housing the entire high school community.

There were hugs and “good morning” greetings as Benjamin Franklin High School students showed up at their temporary home about three miles up North Broad Street. But, it wasn’t all joy as questions about transportation remained.

Philly Students Displaced by Asbestos Find Temporary Locations

Students at two Philadelphia schools that were closed due to asbestos now have two temporary locations: a synagogue and a former charter school. NBC10's Rosemary Connors has the details. (Published Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019)

School buses and parents dropped off students Monday morning as teachers and staff gave a warm welcome.

But, not all parents and students are thrilled with the commute.

"The traveling is too far," parent Danielle Pruitt said.

While the Ben Franklin students adjusted to a new school building and commute, SLA students are dealing with a split situation nearby.

SLA, a magnet school drawing students from around the city, is using a Center City campus model that relocates students a short distance to school district headquarters at 440 North Broad Street and to Congregation Rodeph Shalom on the other side of Broad Street.

The SLA students aren't always in the classroom, as they have internships as well.

Parents and Staff Work to Relocate Philly Students Displaced by Asbestos

Parents and staff members are working to relocate Philadelphia students at two schools that have remained closed due to asbestos. NBC10's Rosemary Connors has the details. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019)

About 900 students, who were out of classes since late September, are impacted by the moves, the district said.

A task force formed after asbestos was discovered during the broad-scale construction of the new $37 million Ben Franklin-SLA campus recommended the location changes that superintendent William Hite approved.

"In an abundance of caution, we needed to temporarily relocate each school while the remaining construction is completed," Hite said last week.

The two schools, which shared the Franklin High building at North Broad and Green streets, were closed "indefinitely" after exposed asbestos was found on Sept. 25 around air ducts in the boiler room.

Hite promised that all reports on the asbestos removal will be posted to the schools' website.

The school district hopes to reopen the remediated building in January.

2 Philly Schools Remain Closed Due to Asbestos

Two Philadelphia schools remain closed due to asbestos leaving their students displaced. Now their outraged parents are speaking out. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the story. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019)

The union has called for the district to spend $100 million to make vital physical improvements to aging and neglected city school buildings across the city. They claim asbestos has been found in about 150 buildings in the school district.