Parents and staff members are working to relocate Philadelphia students at two schools that have remained closed due to asbestos. NBC10's Rosemary Connors has the details.

After more than two weeks of uncertainty, we now know the new temporary locations for two Philadelphia high schools that were displaced from their shared building due to asbestos.

Benjamin Franklin High School will be moved about three miles up North Broad Street to the former site of KHEPERA Charter School, 926 West Sedgley Avenue at a cost of $75,000 per month. The location is not far from the Allegheny stop of the Broad Street Line subway.

SLA, which is based on a Center City campus model, will be relocated a short distance to school district headquarters at 440 North Broad Street and across the street to Congregation Rodeph Shalom at a cost of about $80,000 through December.

Philadelphia School District superintendent William Hite made the announcement, which was based on recommendations from the Ben Franklin-SLA Task Force, at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Students and teachers will report to the new locations on Monday. The district is still determining a plan for covering missed instructional times.

About 1,000 students, who have remained out of classes since late September, are impacted by the move.

The two schools, which shared the Franklin High building at North Broad and Green streets, were closed "indefinitely" after exposed asbestos was found on Sept. 25 around air ducts in the boiler room.

The hazardous material was discovered during an environmental inspection carried out by the district and teacher's union, district officials said. The air was tested for asbestos fibers and additional ducts were checked. The district said fibers were discovered, but that testing came back within acceptable levels set by the Department of Health.

Asbestos removal work has begun in the boiler room after being completed in basement classrooms of the shared campus school at 550 North Broad Street, Hite said.

The new shared campus for Ben Franklin and SLA won't reopen until all repairs are made and approved, Hite said.

"We continue to work to get this right," he said.

Hite promised that all reports on the asbestos removal will be posted to the schools' website.

The union has called for the district to spend $100 million to make vital physical improvements to aging and neglected city school buildings across the city. They claim asbestos has been found in about 150 buildings in the school district.