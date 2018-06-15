Big Rig Flips at Foot of Ben Franklin Bridge - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Big Rig Flips at Foot of Ben Franklin Bridge

Traffic backs up toward New Jersey

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    A tractor-trailer overturned at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge causing traffic troubles for the Friday morning commute.

    The big rig flipped in the westbound lanes at the base of the bridge (where the lanes bend by the lightning bolt sculpture) in Old City Philadelphia before 6 a.m..

    A couple of lanes were closed, causing traffic to back up toward New Jersey. Traffic continued to slowly move past the seen in the outer lanes.

    Use the Betsy Ross or Walt Whitman bridges as alternates to avoid the slowdown.

    No injuries were reported.

      

