Big Rig Flips at Foot of Ben Franklin Bridge

A tractor-trailer overturned at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge causing traffic troubles for the Friday morning commute.

The big rig flipped in the westbound lanes at the base of the bridge (where the lanes bend by the lightning bolt sculpture) in Old City Philadelphia before 6 a.m..

A couple of lanes were closed, causing traffic to back up toward New Jersey. Traffic continued to slowly move past the seen in the outer lanes.

Use the Betsy Ross or Walt Whitman bridges as alternates to avoid the slowdown.

No injuries were reported.