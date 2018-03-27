A beloved Delaware principal has been reinstated after hundreds of her students and their families staged a protest in her honor.

Cindy Mann was fired from Padua Academy in Wilmington last week for “insubordination,” according to school officials. But her supporters claimed Mann was let go for refusing to hike tuition to support the adjoining St. Anthony of Padua Parish.

When news of her termination spread, so did the protests.

Students wearing pink in Mann’s honor lined the streets and blocked traffic.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Padua Academy said Father Nicholas F. Waseline, pastor of St. Anthony parish, reinstated Mann “in the best interests” of the school and its students.

Mann could be eligible for a two-year contract, according to the statement.



