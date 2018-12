Philadelphia Water Department crews are working on Bells Mill Road connecting the Chestnut Hill and Andorra neighborhoods. They are working on repairing a water main through at least the Wednesday morning commute. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018)

A major Philadelphia thoroughfare is expected to reopen Thursday after water main repairs forced its closure.

A section of Bells Mill Road between Ridge and Germantown avenues in the Andorra Chestnut Hill neighborhoods was expected to reopen by Thursday morning rush hour, Philadelphia Water John DiGiulion said.

The thoroughfare had been shut down since Tuesday due to multiple leaks of the water main, DiGiulio said.