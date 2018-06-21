Duo Caught on Camera Blowing Up ATM in Philly Beer Store

Officers are investigating an explosion set off in a Kensington beer store at Jasper Street and E Allegheny Avenue overnight. It's the second store blast in the neighborhood this week. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know "The explosion caused a lot of damage to the machine," Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small said.

No one was hurt despite the store being open at the time.

It's the second time in less than a week that a device was set off inside a Kensington restaurant.

Could a blast that mangled an ATM inside a Philadelphia beer store be connected to another explosion in the same neighborhood earlier this week?

Philadelphia police are trying to find out if the incident inside Kenny’s Place at Jasper Street and East Allegheny Avenue Wednesday is in any way connected to a device being tossed into nearby Chinese restaurant.

The blast took place just after 9:30 p.m. Surveillance video inside the store shows a man walking into the store with a device in his back pocket. Then a partially masked woman takes the device out of his pocket, clearly lights the fuse and sets it in front of the ATM machine. She then quickly leaves the store before the blast.

Officers on patrol nearby spotted heavy smoke coming from the store.

“They were told by store employees that some had placed an explosive device in the ATM by the front door,” Police Inspector Scott Small said.

The force of the blast blew the front of the ATM off but it didn’t expose the safe containing the money, Small said.

Luckily no one was hurt.

“It easily could have been deadly,” Small said.



Photo credit: NBC10 - Matt Schaffer The front of the ATM was blasted off. See Larger

The suspects never re-entered the store.

ATF and the Philadelphia police bomb squad both investigated with the hope of tracking down the suspect who could face felony charges.

Teens Throw Explosive Device Into Restaurant

Police say teens threw an explosive device into a Chinese restaurant in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Fortunately no one was hurt. (Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018)

The blast comes just days after two teens were seen on surveillance video before a device was thrown into a Chinese restaurant at East Thayer and F streets, about half a mile away.

Police are treating the incidents as isolated but not ruling out a possible connection.