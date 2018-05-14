Evesham Township police say this man followed a woman into a Bed Bath and Beyond restroom on May 13, 2018.

A man was caught on camera following a woman into the restroom of a South Jersey Bed Bath and Beyond over the weekend. He then stood in front of her stall and moaned, she told investigators.

Evesham Township police officers were called to the home goods store on Route 73 in Marlton Sunday.

The woman told officers she noticed a bald man wearing glasses, a blue shirt and black boots follow her into the restroom.

"...The (man) stood in front of the stall she was occupying while breathing heavily and moaning," Evesham police said in a Facebook post. She could see his boots under the stall door.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that shows the man standing around the women’s restroom and following her into the bathroom, police said. He left a short time after the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the blue shirt or has more information about the incident is asked to contact Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips can be left at 856-983-4699 or by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

Bed Bath & Beyond has yet to respond to NBC10's request for comment.

