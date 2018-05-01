A wandering bear with a penchant for taking long naps in trees has been spotted again in a New Jersey community, more than 24 hours after animal control officials first tried to catch him and bring him safely to some woods.

The bear, which appears to be a roughly 200-pound male yearling, was spotted in Ridgewood shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, traipsing in and around homes and lumbering dangerously close to a front door before he hopped a fence -- and then headed toward a local school. Anyone who sees it should call 911.

It's not 100 percent clear it's the same bear that made its initial appearance in Paramus' Sirianni Park early Monday, but it does appear to be. Chopper 4 was over the scene as the bear headed to the woods, not far from a church, and climbed a tree. Later, it shimmied down the tree and ran across the street.

Video showed people yelling, "Get out of that tree!" as the bear tromped through neighborhood backyards.

Then it went to take a nap in a tree. Animal control decided to stand back and let the bear keep napping; they were considered it was up to high and it could fall and injure itself if they tried to tranquilize it. But the bear napped for hours.

Then, late Monday night, he woke up and News 4 cameras captured him slinking down behind the tree, playing a bit of peekaboo. He ran through the yards, away from police, away from homes and neighbors -- and just as quickly as he moved in, he moved out.

Paramus police tweeted that they'd lost him. And he's still on the loose.