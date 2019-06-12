Police Investigate Bear Sightings Near SEPTA Station - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Police Investigate Bear Sightings Near SEPTA Station

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Police were investigating multiple bear sighting near SEPTA's East Falls Station Wednesday morning.

    Philadelphia Police officers and onlookers gathered to try and spot the bear near the train tracks adjacent to a residential area. A rifle-toting Pennsylvania Game warden could be seen conferring with police before moving to track down the bear.

    The latest bear sighting coincides with sightings earlier this week and late last week, in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

      

