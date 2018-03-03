2 Teens and Puppy Dead, 2 Others Hurt in Delaware Car Crash

Two teens and a puppy were killed while another teen and a man were injured after a car veered off the road and struck a tree in New Castle, Delaware Saturday morning.

Police say Adrian Velazquez, 19, of Kearney, New Jersey was driving a 2003 Toyota Avalon northbound on South Dupont Highway (US Rt. 13) shortly before 10:15 a.m. when he drifted into the right lane and then went off the east edge of the roadway and into a grassy area. The vehicle struck a small rise in the ground and went airborne before striking a large tree.

Velazquez as well as his passenger, Alfahtee Heuy, 19, of Hillside, New Jersey were killed in the crash. Police say Velazquez was properly restrained while Heuy, who was partially ejected, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old man, from Newark, New Jersey who was properly restrained in the car during the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Christiana Hospital. Finally, a third passenger, a 20-year-old man from Howell, New Jersey, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, police said. He was taken to Christiana Hospital where he is in critical condition.

A puppy that was inside the car during the crash was also killed.

Route 13 northbound, south of Hamburg Road, was closed for about three hours after the crash. The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating. Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor.

