Members of the public will soon get a chance to own items from controversial former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo.
People will be able to snap up items like a signed photo of Queen Elizabeth II and even original suits and billy clubs owned by the former mayor. Other items range from large, ornate, Italian-made furniture to smaller porcelain figurines.
Rizzo remains a divisive figure in Philadelphia history. To some, he was a law-and-order "tough guy" who aggressively pursued criminals and oversaw a drop in crime in the city. To others, he was a brutal, homophobic, racist.
The former mayor first rose to prominence as Police Commissioner in the 1960s. Habitually courting controversy at a time of social upheaval and change, Rizzo's officers clubbed black students protesting outside the Board of Education Building in 1967.
He went on to lead the city as mayor from 1972 to 1980, but his legacy still splits opinion decades later. In 2017, the Philadelphia City Council announced the the planned removal
of a 10-foot-tall Rizzo statue from its current location across City Hall.
Rizzo died of a heart attack in 1991, aged 70.
His belongings will be up for grabs at the sale of his Chestnut Hill estate between Nov. 23 and Nov. 25.