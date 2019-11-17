'Batman' Returns: Kitty Stolen From Rescue Group Found Unhurt

Batman, a 10-year-old cat with kidney disease, was stolen from a rescue group while in a Delaware County pet store, police said.

This black kitty may be named after a crime fighter known to fly solo. But sometimes, even Batman needs a little help from police.

Batman, a 10-year-old "senior cat" who was being fostered by Forgotten Cats Inc., was stolen from a Brookhaven, Pa. PetSmart Thursday evening at about 8:30 p.m., police said.

The worried rescue organization collected a $2,100 reward and posted repeatedly on social media, hoping to bring Batman home. He has early chronic kidney disease and doesn't have a thick coat to protect against the cold temperatures.

"His condition will worsen if he doesn't have the proper care. Dehydration could be VERY serious for him," Forgotten Cats wrote on Facebook.

Forgotten Cats shared store surveillance photos that showed a man and woman taking the kitty from the adoption center at the store. Brookhaven Police shared pictures of the car the couple drove off in, a British racing green Mini Cooper.

It was a tip about that Mini Cooper that led police to the couple -- and to Batman, who was returned to the foster group unhurt.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, Forgotten Cats updated its social posts with the all-caps good news: "BATMAN WAS RECOVERED AND HE IS SAFE!"

The foster care thanked the Brookhaven Police and two officers who they say "worked endlessly in order to bring our Batman home."

The couple, who have not been identified, is now facing charges, Brookhaven Police said.