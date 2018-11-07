Police surrounded a North Philadelphia home where a man in his 60s was shot Wednesday morning.

Police said the man’s gunshot wound to his right side was possibly related to the barricade along the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue in the Fairhill neighborhood after 9 a.m.

The 63-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. It was unclear who shot him.

People working nearby say they heard gunshots and people running away from the scene.

Officers in SWAT gear could be seen gathering near the home where initially they said a 25-year-old man was armed with a gun.

The officers entered the home shortly before 11 a.m. They came out minutes later without anyone appearing to be in custody.

The situation appeared to be over.

It was unclear why police first responded to the block.