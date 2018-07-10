Man Robs Barber After Being Denied Haircut, Police Say

Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a barber and a customer after one of them was denied a haircut. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.

A barber at Prince Barber Shop on the 4600 block of Weymouth Street was finishing up a haircut before closing-time on Saturday at 5:50 p.m. when two men entered the shop. While inside, one of the suspects requested a haircut and allegedly become angry when the barber informed them that the shop was about to close.

The man then threatened the barber by displaying a handgun in his waistband, police said.



“If you’re not going to give me a haircut, then we’re robbing you,” the suspect allegedly said.



The barber then handed over his wallet, which contained both his I.D. and $400. The customer also gave $100 to the suspects, who fled the shop on foot. They were last seen heading east on Wyoming Avenue, before changing direction and heading south on Reach Street.

No injuries were reported during the incident.



Philadelphia Police are asking anyone with any information about the crime or the suspects to call 215-686-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online by clicking here.