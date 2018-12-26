A five-car wreck that closed a busy Delaware County road the morning after Christmas.

The crash closed West Baltimore Pike (U.S. Route 1) near the Wawa campus in Middletown Township around 7:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

No injuries were immediately reported, police said.

The road would remain closed until all the crashed vehicles are cleared, police said.

Salt trucks could also be seen treating the road.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

West Chester Pike (Route 3) could be used as an alternate route.