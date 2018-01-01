The very first babies of 2018 have arrived in South Jersey.

Two lucky familes welcomed new family members just after the strike of midnight.

Baby E'laya Love Lewis

Photo credit: Cooper Hospital

Baby E'laya Love Lewis was born at midnight New Year's Day at Cooper Hospital in Camden. Congratulations to mom Jasmine Walker on her new Year bundle of joy.

Baby Declan

Photo credit: Virtua

Also in Camden County, baby Declan was born at Virtua Voorhees at 12:54 a.m. Declan weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces with a height of 19.6 inches.

Did you welcome a new baby this New Year's? Send us your story here.