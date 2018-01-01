Baby New Year: South Jersey Welcomes First Babies Born in 2018 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY

Baby New Year: South Jersey Welcomes First Babies Born in 2018

By Sara Smith

Published 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Baby New Year: South Jersey Welcomes First Babies Born in 2018
    Virtua/Cooper Hospital
    2018 New Year's Babies

    The very first babies of 2018 have arrived in South Jersey.

    Two lucky familes welcomed new family members just after the strike of midnight.

    Baby E'laya Love Lewis
    Photo credit: Cooper Hospital

    Baby E'laya Love Lewis was born at midnight New Year's Day at Cooper Hospital in Camden. Congratulations to mom Jasmine Walker on her new Year bundle of joy.

    Baby Declan
    Photo credit: Virtua

    Also in Camden County, baby Declan was born at Virtua Voorhees at 12:54 a.m. Declan weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces with a height of 19.6 inches.

    Did you welcome a new baby this New Year's? Send us your story here.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices