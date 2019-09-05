Baby Found Dead at Delaware Day Care

An investigation is underway after a baby was found dead at a Delaware day care.

The child died around 10:35 a.m. Thursday at the Little People Child Development Center on 3843 Wrangle Hill Road in Bear, Delaware, police said. Investigators have not yet revealed the cause of death.

The Office of Childcare Licensing suspended the license of the day care indefinitely as a result of the investigation.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate and said they will release more details as they become available.