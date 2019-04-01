Apparently, three Harpers moved to Philadelphia last month. We just didn't know it yet.

Superstar Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, announced Monday that they have a baby boy on the way.

"Philly raised little man will be! #BabyHarper," Harper wrote in a caption for two photos posted to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Philly raised little man will be!💯👶🏼 #BabyHarper A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) on Apr 1, 2019 at 9:41am PDT

Harper made his debut with the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday having come to the team after signing a $330 million, 13 year deal earlier this year. The contract was a record-breaker at the time.

Since the regular season began, Harper hit two homers at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are undefeated in their first series of the 2019 season.

Bryce and Kayla already have a custom (junior) varsity jacket outfitted with No. 3 (Daddy Bryce's number) on the back and a felt Phanatic and baseball on the arms.

Congrats, Harpers!