Investigators spent Monday digging up a skull and bones found in a sack partially buried behind the Francis Cope House at the Awbury Arboretum in Germantown. They are now working to identify the body. NBC10's Rosemary Connors has the details.

An investigation is underway after human remains were found at an arboretum in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

On Monday at 8:47 a.m., a groundskeeper at the Awbury Arboretum on Awbury Road discovered a human skull and bones in a sack partially buried in the back of the historic Francis Cope House, where a tent hosts weddings and other events.

“There’s children in the park and then there’s programs going on at the Cope House,” Carl Boyd, who lives near the arboretum, told NBC10.

After spending hours digging up evidence, crime scene investigators transported the remains to the medical examiner’s office to determine who the person was and a cause of death. Investigators told NBC10 the body is so badly decomposed that it's unclear at this point if the victim is a man or woman.

“Being that we don’t have any type of security that people feel they can get away with things, they would probably come to an area where they figure it would be concealed,” Boyd said.

Police continue to investigate. If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.