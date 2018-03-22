An autopsy is being performed Thursday on Mark Dombroski, the St. Joseph's University men's rugby player found dead in Bermuda earlier this week.

A spokesman for the Bermuda Police Service tells NBC10 that the independent forensic pathologist flown to the British island territory to determine what led to Dombroski's death should make a conclusion by Friday.

The 19-year-old St. Joe's freshman from Media, Pennsylvania, disappeared early Sunday after leaving a bar. He was visiting Bermuda along with the rugby team to play in a tournament.

His family reported him missing the next day after he failed to show up for a flight back to Philadelphia. Dozens of police, islanders, and Dombroski's family scoured the island searching for the teen.

Then, Monday afternoon, his body was discovered at the bottom of an empty moat on the grounds of a defunct colonial-era fort. Police said the bottom of the moat was a significant drop from ground level.



Investigators have not ruled out foul play, but have stopped short of calling his death a homicide. They said Tuesday that he was not tied up as had been reported on social media.

Dombroski's parents and brothers remain in Bermuda as the investigation continues.

