The Philadelphia Auto Show began Saturday and there is something for everyone. Whether you want to see classic cars or what's hot on the market today, NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has a preview and shows you a hands-on experience you can take for a spin. (Published Saturday, Jan 27, 2018)

The Philadelphia Auto Show began Saturday and there is something for everyone. Whether you want to see classic cars or what's hot on the market today... See More