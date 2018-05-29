Man Follows and Tries to Lure Teen Girl in Wyndmoor

An investigation is underway after a man tried to lure a teen girl in Wyndmoor, Montgomery County.

The 15-year-old girl was running in the area of Carlisle and Patton roads Sunday morning when a man in a black SUV yelled for her to come over.

The girl ignored the man and ran home as he followed her for about a quarter mile.

“Occasionally he would go slightly ahead of her and stop and wait while leaning out his window and continuing to yell to her to come over,” the girl’s mother wrote on Facebook.

When she reached her home, the girl ran inside and told her father. When the girl’s father ran outside, the man drove off so fast that they could hear the tires screeching, according to the girl’s mother.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40 with a light or short goatee. Police say he was driving a black, Crossover-type SUV with a spare tire on the back.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 215-836-1606.

