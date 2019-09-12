Police are searching for a man who was caught on video trying to abduct three different women in a 30-minute span on a Philadelphia street. NBC10's Denise Nakano has the details.

Man Tries to Abduct 3 Different Women on Philadelphia Street

What to Know An arrest has been made in a series of attacks on women around the same time, in the same Philly neighborhood Sunday morning.

Shaun Lloyd, 36, is facing at least three counts of attempted kidnapping.

A fourth woman also claims to have been attacked in the same area around the same time.

Days after a man attempted to grab women off Philadelphia streets, a suspect has been arrested and charged.

On Wednesday night, police officers arrested Shaun Lloyd along Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philly, police said Thursday. The 36-year-old is wanted in connection to attempted abductions of multiple women within a little more than a half-hour span Sunday morning.

Lloyd lives along Swain Street, a short distance from where the attacks occurred in the Francisville neighborhood around the same time.



Shaun Lloyd is accused of trying to abduct at least three women off a Philadelphia street. surveillance images captured some of the attacks.

NBC10 obtained surveillance video showing the suspect grabbing a 21-year-old woman on the 800 block of North 15th Street around 10 a.m. Sunday. The woman screams and punches the man who then walks away.

After the 21-year-old woman reported the incident, police found more surveillance footage of the man trying to abduct two other women in that same area Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 9:35 a.m.

During one of the attacks, the man held onto an older woman for about a minute before a Good Samaritan arrived and pulled her away to safety, investigators said.

Lloyd is charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping and related counts, police said. It is unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A fourth potential victim, Medina Oyefusi, told NBC10 she was walking along the 800 block of North 15th Street around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when an unidentified man tried to grab her.

"He got about this close and I was like, 'Woah. What are you doing? Don't touch me. If you touch me again, I'll start screaming,'" Oyefusi told NBC10.

4th Victim Comes Forward as Police Search for Attempted Abduction Suspect

Oyefusi said the man followed her as she tried to get away.

"He started digging in his pants and like, touching himself," she said. "And I was just like, 'Get away from me.'"

Oyefusi told NBC10 the man finally backed off when she picked up the phone to call for help.

"He didn't care who was around," she said. "He didn't care that there were other people on the street. He had a goal and his goal was to do whatever to some woman on the street. Doesn't matter who it was."