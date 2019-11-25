Charm Sullivan, 17-years-old, was brutally attacked by at least four boys Wednesday night after she refused to give them free food.

The attack occurred Wednesday night at the McDonald's at Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Charm Sullivan was found unconscious outside the restaurant and that she was hit by a rock during the attack.

Days after a Philadelphia McDonald’s worker was beaten unconscious by a group of teens, we are getting a glimpse of the suspects from surveillance video that shows the brutal attack the worker says came after she refused to give them free food.

Philadelphia police released the images and video from inside the McDonald's on North Broad Street in the Hunting Park section of North Philadelphia that shows parts of the attack, including a mop bucket full of water being thrown at Charm Sullivan's head.

Sullivan was beaten unconscious Wednesday. She said the same group of guys are always coming into the fast food store.

On Wednesday, one of the guys even jumped behind the counter, Sullivan told NBC10 in an interview. (Watch her full interview in the video above.)

"I'm not giving them no free food," she said. "They come in there all the time."

The teen boys then attacked her and followed her when she tried to escape and go to the bathroom, Sullivan, a teen herself, said.

The beating spilled outside where Sullivan was later found unconscious between two cars in the restaurant’s parking lot having been punched multiple times.

The new surveillance video shows the faces of three teens, believed to be between 16 to 18 years old, police said. One teen wore a white knit hat and appears to be using his phone to video himself behind the counter. One of the other teens is in a red coat and wears a black baseball hat, while the other has on a dark-colored coat with red and white stripes on it and wears a black knit cap.

Police said the attackers used a mop bucket, rock their feet and fists to beat Sullivan. Sullivan's cousin shared photos of her cousin whose right eye and lips were bruised and swollen.

A manager at the McDonald's refused to talk to NBC10 about the incident last week.

Sullivan added that no one inside the McDonald's, including her co-workers, called 911 during the attack.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the beating suspects to call 911. You can also submit tips by phone 215-686-8477, text PPD TIP and/or online.