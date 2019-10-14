Two workers, one dangling about six stories up, were rescued off the side of an Atlantic City, New Jersey, building Monday.

Firefighters rescued two workers, one who was left dangling stories up, after a hanging scaffold partially collapsed on the side of an Atlantic City building Monday morning.

A worker in an orange shirt could be see dangling about six stories above the sidewalk at Atlantic and Kentucky avenues around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters rescued the workers safely, the fire department said.

Witnesses said the workers, one still on the platform and the other dangling after his side collapsed, were pulled in through windows.

This story is developing and will be updated.