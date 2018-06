An Atlantic City police officer was stabbed and a man was shot by police early Friday evening.

The altercation occurred on the 600 block of N. Kentucky Avenue, officials from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. The officer was stabbed at 6:30 and the man was shot soon after in the same location.



Both the officer and the man were taken to the AtlantiCare Medical Center — Center City. The officer is in stable condition. There is no word on the condition of the man.