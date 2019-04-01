A fight broke out at a McDonald's in Atlantic City leading to a security guard being pepper sprayed. The incident was captured on video and the security guard is speaking out as police investigate.

An investigation is underway after a security guard was pepper sprayed in the face while trying to stop a caught on camera fight inside an Atlantic City McDonald’s.

The incident occurred inside the McDonald’s on South Arkansas Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Video of the incident shows three women behind a counter fighting with employees at the restaurant.

Peter Dare-Gentile, a security guard, told NBC10 he was trying to break up the fight. Video shows one of the women standing on top of the counter and pepper spraying Dare-Gentile twice in the face.

“You’re burning and I couldn’t see anything,” Dare-Gentile told NBC10. “All you hear is screams. You hear alarms going off.”

The woman then appears to slip off the counter. A few seconds later, someone throws straws and a napkin dispenser is knocked down. About five people are then seen running away as police are called.

No charges have been filed and police are trying to identify the people involved. Investigators say they aren’t aware of anyone who was hospitalized in connection to the incident.

Dare-Gentile told NBC10 his skin still feels irritated two days after he was pepper sprayed. He also said it was only his second time working at the McDonald’s and that other people warned him about doing security there.

“They said it’s gonna be a ride man. I’m telling you it’s crazy there. It’s crazy every weekend,” Dare-Gentile said. “They tried to give me a heads up and you know what? Unfortunately we live in a city where everybody gives you a heads up about everywhere.”

NBC10 reached out to the McDonald’s franchise owner for comment. We did not get a response by the time of our deadline.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Atlantic City Police.