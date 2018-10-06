A fire has been extinguished in a Beaumont marsh after burning 10 acres (Not the actual marsh).

Police officers rescued an elderly woman who was trapped in water following a car crash in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The incident took place Saturday shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a 25-year-old woman was driving near milepost 61 on Route 40 and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck the center divider and then struck another vehicle in the lane next to her.

The impact caused the second vehicle to roll over and crash into a marsh. The driver, a 52-year-old man as well as the front seat passenger, a 77-year-old woman, managed to escape. A second passenger, an 88-year-old woman, was trapped inside however.

Two Egg Harbor Township officers and an Atlantic City police officer who had just finished her shift but stopped to assist, entered the water and found the woman. The woman's upper body was underwater and she had no pulse.

The officers pulled the woman to safety and performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived. The woman was revived through the use of an automated external defibrillator. She was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

The other three people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. The 52-year-old man and 77-year-old woman suffered minor injuries. Police have not revealed the condition of the 25-year-old woman.

Police continue to investigate the crash. If you have any information, please call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411).