Police arrested two women accused of attacking a driver and then intentionally crashing his vehicle following a hit-and-run in Atlantic City, New Jersey Saturday afternoon.

Police say Veda Nolasco, 31, of the Bronx, New York, was driving on Rhode Island and Pacific avenues when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man. The man's 1-year-old child was also inside his vehicle.

Nolasco sped off after the crash and the man followed her and called 911, police said. At Atlantic Avenue, Nolasco as well as her passenger, Tiffany Williams, 29, of the Bronx, New York, got out, pulled the man out of his vehicle and began to attack him, according to investigators.

Nolasco then allegedly entered the man's vehicle and deliberately crashed it into a telephone pole. Nolasco and Williams then got back into their own vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The man and his child were both evaluated at the scene by medics and released.

Police located Nolasco’s vehicle on the beach block of New Jersey Avenue. Security personnel with Showboat Atlantic City then found Nolasco and Williams inside their property. They were detained until officers arrived and arrested them.

Both women are charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault. Nolasco is also charged with several motor vehicle summonses. The two women were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations section at 609-347-5766. You can also text information to tip411 (847411) and begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

