At least one person has died when two SUVs slammed into each other at the intersection of Chemical Road and Ridge Pike just before midnight. The road remained closed for hours into Friday morning.

Two sport utility vehicles collided Thursday shortly before midnight near Ridge Pike and Chemical Road in Plymouth Township, county dispatchers said. Police did not immediately identify the victim and were investigating the cause of the crash.

The collision left both vehicles with major front-end damage and caused debris to fly onto the roadway. The road was closed for hours before reopening around 6 a.m. Friday.