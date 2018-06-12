At Least 2 Hurt in Explosion at Bensalem Gas Station

One person is in critical condition while another remains trapped following an explosion at a gas station in Bensalem Township.

An explosion at a gas station in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, has injured at least two people and prompted a large fire rescue response.

It happened at the Liberty Gas station along the 1200 block of Bristol Pike around 5 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials said.

Fred Harran, Bensalem Township's Director of Public Safety, said two people were injured in the blast. One man was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Harran said.

A second man remains trapped under heavy concrete blown apart in the blast. Harran said first responders have yet to make contact with him.

It appears the men were carrying out work on an underground tank when the explosion happened. Two firefighters were lowered into the hole, but were pulled back because of lingering gas fumes.

Harran said there's a concern that a second explosion could happen. Rescuers are waiting for heavy machinery to arrive that can lift away large, broken concrete slabs.



Firefighters from Philadelphia and other surrounding towns are responding to help.



NBC10 has crews headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

