Astronaut John Glenn's Bethesda Home Sold for $1.3M

The Bethesda, Maryland, home of the late astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn was sold for $1.3 million — about $250,000 less than the asking price.



The five-bedroom,five-bathroom Cape Cod-style residence sold at the end of August, five months after it was first listed, according to real estate company The Banner Team. The 7,996-square-foot home was designed to suit cozy get-togethers and large gatherings.



Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth and was one of the seven original astronauts in NASA's Mercury program. He also served four terms as a U.S. senator from Ohio. He died in 2016 at age 95.



Take a look.