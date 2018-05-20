An impostor with a criminal record talked his way into three Philadelphia high schools, district officials say. The man is accused of fooling administers into inviting him to speak to students.

Convicted Felon Lies His Way Into Several Philly Schools

Philadelphia police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who gained entry to three local high schools by pretending to be a DJ for Alicia Keys, officials confirmed Sunday.

Jerez Stone-Coleman of Brentwood, Maryland, allegedly lied his way into South Philadelphia, Benjamin Franklin and CAPA high schools earlier this month by claiming to be a famous DJ.

A suspicious student alerted their mother, who then told school district officials that something did not feel right.

It turned out that Coleman was a convicted felon with a record. In 2015, he was charged with making terroristic threats against D.C. metro stations, buses and trains.

"We apologize. We accept responsibility for this," Philadelphia School District spokesman Harold Whack told NBC10 earlier this month. "He should have been more thoroughly checked."

Coleman also formerly starred on the MTV show "Catfish," the entire premise of which is to intentionally mislead unsuspecting people.