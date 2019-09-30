Surveillance video captured a brazen shootout between two men on at 10th and Parker streets in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The men opened fire right near a school around opening.

What to Know Police arrested a man allegedly involved in a caught on cam Sept. 20 shootout near an elementary school and high school in Chester City.

Haneef Payne, 38, is charged with possession of a firearm and other related offenses.

Police have not yet revealed if they've arrested the second suspect seen in the surveillance video.

A man allegedly involved in a wild caught on camera gun battle near elementary and high school students in Chester City, Pennsylvania, is now in custody.

Haneef Payne, 38, was wanted by Chester City Police in connection to a shooting on Sept. 20 in the area of 10th and Parker streets. Late Sunday night, Deputy Marshals determined Payne was hiding at the Red Roof Inn in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

Monday morning, Federal Marshals from Philadelphia as well as members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force found Payne inside the hotel. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a firearm and other related offenses. He was transported to the Mercer County Correctional Center and is awaiting extradition back to Chester.



Photo credit: U.S. Marshals Service The U.S. Marshals arrest Haneef Payne at the Red Roof Inn in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. See larger image here.

The Sept. 20 shootout occurred only a block away from Columbus Elementary School and two blocks from Chester High School around 8 a.m. Surveillance video shows a man, who police identified as Payne, carrying breakfast in a plastic bag as he walks down the middle of the street. He then spots another man walking on the sidewalk, pulls out a gun and opens fire.

The second man pulls out his own weapon and shoots back. The ensuing gunfire shatters the front window and side windows of a minivan parked on the street as schoolchildren run for cover.

Both gunmen can be seen ducking and shooting as they pursue each other around the vehicle. After several bullets are exchanged, the suspect alleged to be Payne knocks over a newspaper box and runs away, the video shows.

Police have not yet revealed if they’ve arrested the second man in the video.

The shooting occurred only a day after two teenagers were shot while walking on West Eighth Street following dismissal at Chester High School.