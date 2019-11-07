A beloved animal advocate was found dead and tied to a bed inside a Philadelphia home. A $20,000 reward is being offered for an arrest in the man's murder. Police also released video of a suspect who was inside the victim's home.

A teen suspect is now in custody in connection to the murder of a man who was found beaten, slashed and partially tied up in a bed inside a Northeast Philadelphia home, police told NBC10 Thursday night.

Police confirmed with NBC10 a 14-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the murder of 60-year-old Al Chernoff. The teen has not yet been charged, police said.

Chernoff was found dead inside his home on the 8400 block of Algon Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday after police received a report of a man in distress.

Investigators said Chernoff was partially tied to the bed and had a massive head wound as well as several slashes on his chest.

Police later released surveillance video of a suspect who they say murdered Chernoff inside his home on Monday around 10:30 p.m. Sources said the suspect was likely a sex worker and was inside Chernoff's home for about an hour before leaving.

Chernoff was well-known in the animal care community and had 11 cats as well as pet turtles and frogs. Each of the animals were placed in a local rescue group when ACCT Philly arrived at his home Tuesday.

"Al was literally like one of the best people I've ever met," Chernoff's friend, Angelo Ruffo, told NBC10. "Anything you needed he would do. He was known for building shelters for all the feral and stray cats in the city. He was a good man."

Chernoff's family said he talked about retiring from his job as a city worker at the airport. Those who knew him remembered him as a giving and loving man.

"If you have interacted with a cat rescue or helped trap in Philadelphia you've probably met him," Blake Martin of ACCT Philly told NBC10. "He was an old Army veteran who loved his motorcycles and loved his cats."