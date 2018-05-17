Arrest Made in Killing of Penn State Student at Philadelphia Hookah Lounge - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Killing of Penn State Student at Philadelphia Hookah Lounge

    NBC10/Philadelphia Police
    Julius Scott

    A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Penn State student who was shot after an argument outside a Philadelphia hookah lounge.

    Police say Julius Scott is not charged with the actual shooting death of 23-year-old Dominique Oglesby but with weapons offenses, including possessing a weapon as a former convict.

    Oglesby, who was set to graduate this spring, was shot in the back after a dispute with a woman inside the Galaxy West Bar & Grill on March 18.

    Her father and grandfather, who went to the location after learning of the dispute, were shot in a leg and arm when the dispute continued outside.

    Police didn't reveal Scott's role in the killing or say what led investigators to him.

    No attorney information is listed for Scott.

      

