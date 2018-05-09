Armed Robbers Steal Cash and Gun From Philly Grocery Store

A father is speaking out after he and his son were robbed by two gunmen inside their Philadelphia grocery store.

Police are searching for two gunmen who robbed a father and son inside their grocery store in the Germantown section of Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The armed men entered the Lopez Grocery store on the 5200 block of Laurens Street at 8:30 p.m. and approached Cornelio Mezquita, the 42-year-old owner of the store, along with his 18-year-old son.

"They told me, 'Don't move. Get on the ground. Give me the money,'" Mezquita said.



Surveillance video shows one of the men attack and wrestle Mezquita's son.

The suspects stole an undetermined amount of money as well as Mezquita's gun before fleeing the scene on foot.

No one was seriously hurt during the incident and no shots were fired.

The first suspect is described as a stocky man standing 5-foot-10 wearing a dark-colored jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a white face mask and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a man standing 5-foot-7 and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Police are also searching for a person of interest who was spotted in the store just before the robbery. He’s described as a man with a stocky build standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet in his mid to late 20s, wearing a black t-shirt with the logo “RAW” on it, dark-colored pants and black sneakers.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.

