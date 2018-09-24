A man who was already in prison for robbing a Delaware County CVS pharmacy and barricading himself inside is now being charged in kidnappings and assaults outside Delaware apartment complexes.

Man in Jail for Pharmacy Standoff Now Tied to Apartment Kidnapping and Sex Assault

What to Know A man sentenced for an armed robbery at a local CVS is now charged with robbing and assaulting women outside Delaware apartment buildings.

Kwesi Hudson, 47, of Wilmington, Delaware, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison after robbing a CVS store in Media.

He's now charged in connection to at least three incidents in which he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted women outside apartments.

A man currently serving jail time for robbing a Delaware County CVS store and barricading himself inside is now accused of kidnapping, robbing and sexually assaulting victims at apartment complexes in Delaware last year.

Kwesi Hudson, 47, of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested back on May 24, 2017, after he tried to rob a CVS store on East Baltimore Pike in Media, Pennsylvania.

After holding two employees at gunpoint and stealing an undisclosed amount of money, Hudson fled into a storage room near the rear of the store. After a standoff, Hudson surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

In August, Hudson was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery and false imprisonment.

On Monday, police announced Hudson was also charged in connection to a series of armed kidnappings, robberies and a sexual assault at apartment complexes in Delaware.

Police say Hudson approached a woman at gunpoint outside Arundel Apartments in Wilmington back on Feb. 19, 2017.

Hudson allegedly forced the woman into her apartment where he demanded money and physically and sexually assaulted her.

Hudson then forced the woman outside and into her vehicle where he drove her to several ATMS in the Pike Creek area, police said. He then forced her to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money from the ATMS before the woman escaped, according to investigators.

Hudson also allegedly kidnapped and assaulted another woman at the Top of the Hill Apartments community in Wilmington on Feb. 13, 2017.

Hudson targeted a third woman at Bluffs Apartments in Newark, Delaware, back on March 6, 2017, police said. Hudson allegedly approached the woman at gunpoint, demanded money and forced her to her apartment. He then fled after the woman hit her door buzzer with her elbow and her boyfriend answered, investigators said.

Hudson was living at his mother’s apartment in Claymont, Delaware, at the time of the incidents.

Police did not reveal how they linked Hudson to the earlier crimes. He’ll eventually go to trial on the new charges from Delaware.