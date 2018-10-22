A police officer walks through Springfield Mall after a shooting at the shopping center's parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Police Monday shed new light on what led to a shooting at the parking lot of Springfield Mall in Delaware County.

The Springfield Delco Police Department said an argument between two groups of men inside the busy shopping center spilled into the parking lot just after 1 p.m., with both groups going to their cars before opening fire at one another.

Shoppers were forced to evacuate and stores were forced to close as officers armed with long guns searched the mall, which is a popular destination in Delaware County and is typically packed with shoppers during the weekends.

No one was injured by the gunfire, but the scene caused chaos in the mall, with shoppers fleeing the whizzing bullets and several people on Facebook commenting about their experience.

"I was there. Never have been so scared in my whole life. Many thanks to the entire Delaware County police force for keeping us safe," Marissa Colmaire wrote.

Police believe two gunmen were responsible.

One of the suspect vehicles, a Silver Nissan Altima, drove away down Sproul Road. Police do not know how the other group of suspects left the scene.

Four vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

One woman was in her car when it was struck twice. Police say she managed to escape by crouching down, getting out through the driver's door and running toward the mall.

Two other unoccupied vehicles were also struck, while the fourth, a silver Dodge Grand Caravan, had a rear window shot out and was impounded.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan is considered a person of interest.