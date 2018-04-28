Police Search for Serial Teen Groper in Ardmore Area

Police are searching for a teen boy accused of groping several people in separate incidents in the Ardmore area.

Police say the unidentified suspect groped a group of women along the bus route near St. Mary’s Road in Ardmore, Pennsylvania Sunday. He also matches the same description of a suspect involved in at least four similar incidents in the same area within the past year and a half, police said.

The victim and witnesses described the suspect as a skinny, white male in his mid to late teens, standing between 5-foot-11 and six feet. A witness also said he was riding a “larger than normal” skateboard with green wheels. He was also wearing earbuds and a ball-cap, according to police.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call Detective Hufnal at 610-853-1298.