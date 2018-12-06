Boy Hurt as Fire Tears Through Southwest Philly Home

A fire that broke out in a home along Ardell Street in Southwest Philadelphia has left five people hurt. Firefighters were able to rescue an 8 year old from the flames and rushed him to the hospital. Investigators are still unsure of what actually caused the fire to spark. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A child was seriously hurt after an overnight fire tore through a Southwest Philadelphia home.

The row home along Ardell Street near Wheeler Street caught fire shortly before 1 a.m.

Two men at nearby tavern smelled smoke and jumped into action. They found an older man on the front porch roof yelling that his 8-year-old grandson was trapped on the second floor. They convinced the man to not go inside.

The men, who say they called 911, tried to go upstairs but the fire was too bad.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and rescued the boy, who witnesses sad was badly burned in the fire, and the grandfather.

A 6-year-old girl and two adults escaped the flames on their own. The girl suffered smoke inhalation.

All five people in the home were taken to area hospitals. The boy was in critical condition while the girl and two adults are expected to be OK, the fire department said. The condition of the fifth victim wasn’t revealed.

It was unclear if the home had working smoke detectors.

This story continues to develop and will be updated.